Interpol has issued international arrest warrants for Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and the speaker of the epublika Srpska's (RS) assembly, Nenad Stevandic, according to a report by the Serbian newspaper Politika.

The warrants, initiated by Interpol's Sarajevo office, cite criminal charges against the two men for allegedly violating Bosnia and Herzegovina's constitutional order under Article 156 of the country's Criminal Code, the report said.

The warrants have been distributed to all Interpol member states but remain under legal review, according to Politika.

Dodik recently traveled to Serbia for a ceremony commemorating the 26th anniversary of NATO’s Operation Allied Force.