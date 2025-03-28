WORLD
1 min read
Interpol issues arrest warrants for Bosnian Serb leader Dodik
The warrants, initiated by Interpol's Sarajevo office, cite criminal charges against him for allegedly violating Bosnia and Herzegovina's constitutional order under Article 156 of the country's Criminal Code.
00:00
Interpol issues arrest warrants for Bosnian Serb leader Dodik
March 28, 2025

Interpol has issued international arrest warrants for Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and the speaker of the epublika Srpska's (RS) assembly, Nenad Stevandic, according to a report by the Serbian newspaper Politika.

The warrants, initiated by Interpol's Sarajevo office, cite criminal charges against the two men for allegedly violating Bosnia and Herzegovina's constitutional order under Article 156 of the country's Criminal Code, the report said.

The warrants have been distributed to all Interpol member states but remain under legal review, according to Politika.

Dodik recently traveled to Serbia for a ceremony commemorating the 26th anniversary of NATO’s Operation Allied Force.

RECOMMENDED

On March 26, the Bosnian Border Police launched an investigation into how Dodik crossed the border into Serbia despite the active warrant.

Dodik, however, reportedly left Serbia for Israel later that day.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'