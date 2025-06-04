New Delhi, India — Mohammed Alam, 43, is looking for plastic bags to pack his things at the Nuh refugee camp in northern India’s Haryana. He and his family of five appear mortified ever since the Indian authorities allegedly forced at least 40 Rohingya refugees off a naval vessel into the sea near Myanmar on May 8.

Alam is among the millions of Rohingyas — a stateless, Muslim community — who have fled religious persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar amid waves of violence continuing for decades.

On August 25, 2017, the Rohingyas faced a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, which has been labelled as a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing” by the United Nations.

Ever since the exodus of Rohingyas from Myanmar to countries in its immediate neighbourhood and other parts of the world, the refugees have been struggling for self-preservation in their countries of asylum.

Bangladesh and India received a sizable population of Rohingya refugees as both countries share a border with Myanmar.

But recently, India drew flak internationally when reports of 40 Rohingyas who were allegedly blindfolded and flown to the Andaman and Nicobar islands, and then transferred to an Indian naval ship, made headlines.

After the boat crossed the Andaman Sea, the refugees were reportedly given life jackets, asked to jump into the sea, and forced to swim their way to an island in the Myanmar territory. The refugees are reported to have survived the swim, but their whereabouts and condition are unknown.

The refugees, including men, women and even children, were allegedly picked up randomly. Families have said that all those deported had identity cards issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The Indian government has neither confirmed nor denied the allegations. On May 16, a writ petition questioning the deportation was heard in India's Supreme Court, where the government prosecutor did not turn up for the hearing and the court said there was no evidence indicating that the government had left the Rohingya refugees stranded in international waters.

Unwanted, uncertain

In March 2021, Mohammed Arib thought he would die when the authorities of India-administered Jammu and Kashmir, in the country’s north, jailed his 80-year-old father in Jammu’s Hiranagar sub-jail.

(India and Pakistan control parts of Kashmir, and both claim the entire territory.)



Arib's father and at least 250 others were taken into custody when the local administration in Jammu undertook a verification drive. "We all have UNHCR cards, my father has one, too, but the police took him away," Arib said at a camp in Jammu.

Arib and countless other Rohingya refugees are under a constant threat of deportation. Recently, the Indian authorities reportedly transferred approximately 100 Rohingya refugees from a detention centre in eastern India’s Assam state and moved them to an area along India’s border with Bangladesh.

“I came here (India) in 2011, fleeing harassment and violence (in Myanmar). Today, I feel that our life is so uncertain and we are in such a situation that there is absolutely no way out. Our UNHCR cards are of no use. I started my life in India from scratch but now I fear the future,” Arib said.

Asked about his situation and that of thousands of other UNHCR-sponsored Rohingya refugees in India, Arib said the community is grateful to India for providing asylum, but ruled that the current central government’s actions have made the community feel unwanted and hated in the country.

India’s federal government has been headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2014.

A large section of the Indian mainstream media and the citizenry have turned a blind eye to the Rohingya refugees’ plight resulting from the federal administration’s attitude towards them, but civil society organisations and international institutions are holding the Modi government accountable.

Amnesty International told TRT World that it was shocked by reports indicating that the Rohingya refugees had been forced to jump into the sea. “This is an unthinkable act of cruelty and a grave violation of international law. These Rohingya refugees are men, women, and children seeking safety. Their lives are not disposable,” Aakar Patel, Chair, Amnesty International India, said.

Referring to the fact that India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, Patel said the country is still bound by the “principle of non-refoulement” under customary international law. The principle prohibits sending someone back to a place where they face a risk of torture, persecution, or death. Given its customary status, the principle must be respected irrespective of treaties signed by a country.

“Additionally, non-refoulement is also a binding obligation under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which India is a party,” Patel said.