WAR ON IRAN
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Democrats accuse Trump of 'lying' as Israel-US war with Iran enters 4th week
Senator Chris Van Hollen accused President Trump of misleading the public over supposed Iran negotiations during the US-Israel war on Iran.
Democrats accuse Trump of 'lying' as Israel-US war with Iran enters 4th week
A view of a residential building damaged by a strike, amid the US-Israeli war with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 23, 2026. [File photo] / Reuters
March 24, 2026

As the US-Israel war on Iran enters its fourth week, Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen accused President Donald Trump of lying about holding talks with Tehran.

Speaking to CNN, Van Hollen said Trump is not telling the truth when he claims Iran is engaged in negotiations and is ready to accept all US demands to end the conflict.

Unfortunately, we've learned that Donald Trump has been lying to the American people from the start, and he keeps lying to the American people,” the senator stated.

The disputed “talks” that Trump referred to concern backchannel discussions aimed at ending the war, including demands for Iran to halt uranium enrichment, remove enriched uranium stockpiles, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz for international oil traffic.

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Van Hollen also warned that any US attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure, including plans targeting Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal, would likely constitute a “war crime.”

Trump had posted on Truth Social on Monday, claiming the talks with Iran were going “very well” and “productively,” announcing a five-day pause on strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.

Both Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei firmly rejected Trump’s claims, stating that no direct or indirect talks have taken place.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan emerges as key mediator to end US-Israel war on Iran, with summit said to be on the cards
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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