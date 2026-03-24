As the US-Israel war on Iran enters its fourth week, Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen accused President Donald Trump of lying about holding talks with Tehran.

Speaking to CNN, Van Hollen said Trump is not telling the truth when he claims Iran is engaged in negotiations and is ready to accept all US demands to end the conflict.

“Unfortunately, we've learned that Donald Trump has been lying to the American people from the start, and he keeps lying to the American people,” the senator stated.

The disputed “talks” that Trump referred to concern backchannel discussions aimed at ending the war, including demands for Iran to halt uranium enrichment, remove enriched uranium stockpiles, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz for international oil traffic.