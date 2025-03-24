TÜRKİYE
Why is Türkiye reinforcing health tourism regulations?
Türkiye is reinforcing regulations to monitor its thriving medical tourism sector, aiming to earn $12 billion in revenue this year.
Stricter regulations, mandatory insurance, and higher accountability aim to cement Türkiye’s position as a global leader in health tourism, targeting $12 billion in revenue by 2025. / AA
Esra Karataş AlpayEsra Karataş Alpay
March 24, 2025

Türkiye is introducing stricter regulations and safeguards for patients visiting its health facilities for treatment, including hair transplants and cosmetic surgeries, as Ankara aims to cement its foothold in the multi-billion medical tourism industry. 

The Turkish health ministry has proposed new policies requiring international patients to obtain travel health insurance to cover complications that may arise due to medical procedures. 

The policy also looks to hold treatment centres accountable and push them to maintain higher standards as the government looks to generate $12 billion in medical tourism revenue in 2025, which can see the inflow of an estimated 2 million international patients.

“Türkiye has established itself as a global leader in medical tourism,”  Professor Dr Ethem Guneren, an experienced plastic surgeon and certified medical tourism provider, tells TRT World

“Our healthcare infrastructure is among the most advanced in the world, combining cutting-edge technology with highly skilled medical professionals.”

As one of the world’s leading destinations for medical tourism, Türkiye welcomed over 1.5 million international health travellers last year, generating approximately $3 billion in revenue. 

The size of the global health tourism industry is expected to reach $127 billion by 2028, and Türkiye aims to capture a significant part of it. 

It’s not only a matter of cost 

Türkiye’s success in medical tourism is built on key pillars: affordability, world-class healthcare, advanced technology, and highly trained medical professionals, experts say. 

The country ranks among the top five globally in medical tourism, with 40 internationally accredited healthcare institutions. 

Patients from Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, Iraq, Azerbaijan, the Middle East and elsewhere flock to Türkiye in large numbers for procedures ranging from cosmetic surgery and dental treatments to ophthalmology, oncology, organ transplants, and bariatric surgery. 

It is not uncommon to see guests roaming around hotel lobbies with their heads and noses covered with post-surgery bandages. 

Guneren, who was trained internationally and holds extensive experience in reconstructive and aesthetic surgery, emphasised that Türkiye’s success is not just about low labour cost but also quality. 

“Why do patients choose Türkiye? It’s not just affordability. It’s the combination of high-quality medical care and the latest technological advancements that make us a top choice,” he says. 

“If we focus only on price, we risk undermining the very reputation that brings patients here in the first place.”

Türkiye is particularly renowned for its expertise in hair transplant procedures, ranking among the global leaders in the field. 

It is also among the top 10 destinations for patients who want organ transplants. Now, the government is expanding its focus to emerging fields such as geriatric care, stem cell therapy, robotic surgery, and thermal tourism, reinforcing its vision of becoming a global healthcare hub.

Stronger regulations to protect patients

The new regulations will enforce greater accountability among healthcare providers and intermediaries catering to international patients. 

Under these guidelines, medical institutions and facilitators will bear full responsibility for the quality of care provided. 

All healthcare facilities and agencies must obtain official authorisation from the International Health Services (USHAS), a state-affiliated body, and display the “HealthTürkiye” certification at their premises.

To enhance patient experience, intermediary agencies must establish 24/7 call centres in at least two languages, ensuring smooth communication for international clients.

USHAS will oversee compliance through routine inspections, and institutions found in violation will be granted 30 business days to correct any deficiencies. Failure to comply could result in a six-month suspension of their medical tourism license.

Guneren praised the initiative, saying, “Making complication insurance mandatory is a game-changer. It not only improves patient safety but also reinforces trust in our healthcare system.”

The regulation also mandates that all medical tourism providers maintain multilingual websites and register their services with the ministry’s official portal.

Looking to get a bigger slice 

Türkiye envisions medical tourism as a central pillar of its economic growth strategy, experts say. 

The government’s projections indicate that by 2025, the industry will generate $10-$12 billion, and by 2028, revenues could reach $20 billion. 

But beyond financial success, the goal is to solidify Türkiye’s status as a premier global healthcare provider.

“Türkiye is no longer just a regional leader but a global powerhouse in healthcare,” Guneren says. 

“We combine ancient Turkish healing traditions with cutting-edge medical advancements to offer hope—not only to our own people but to the world.”

With continuous investments in state-of-the-art hospitals, advanced research, and highly skilled medical professionals, Türkiye is determined to maintain its competitive edge in medical tourism. 

“The world is benefiting from Türkiye’s medical expertise, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards in patient care,” Guneren says.


