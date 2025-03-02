Israel said Sunday it is stopping the entry of all goods and supplies into Gaza.

The Israeli prime minister's office did not elaborate on the decision but warned of "additional consequences" if Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group, does not accept what Israel says is a US proposal for an extension of the ceasefire.

It was not immediately clear if the supply of aid has been completely halted.

The first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza, which included a surge in humanitarian assistance, expired on Saturday.

The two sides have yet to negotiate the second phase, in which Hamas was to release dozens of remaining hostages in return for an Israeli pullout and a lasting ceasefire.

Inconclusive negotiations