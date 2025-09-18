US
3 min read
US immigration judge orders Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria, lawyers vow appeal
Pro-Palestinian activist says ruling is retaliation for his advocacy; federal court order still blocks removal.
US immigration judge orders Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria, lawyers vow appeal
Khalil returned to New York to be reunited with his wife, a US citizen, and their newborn son after he was released from detention. / Reuters Archive
September 18, 2025

An immigration judge in Louisiana has ordered pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, a legal permanent resident of the United States, deported to Syria or Algeria for allegedly failing to disclose details on his green card application, according to court documents filed.

Khalil’s lawyers said they intend to appeal the ruling, but warned the process will likely be swift and unfavourable.

They noted that a separate order from a federal judge in New Jersey continues to block Khalil’s removal while his habeas case is under review.

The deportation order, issued September 12 by Immigration Judge Jamee Comans, came despite an earlier ruling by US District Judge Michael Farbiarz prohibiting Khalil’s deportation while his federal case proceeds.

That case argues his arrest and detention were unlawful retaliation for his Palestinian advocacy.

Khalil, a Palestinian born in Syria and a former Columbia University graduate student, was arrested at his Manhattan home in March and placed into deportation proceedings.

He has not been charged with a crime.

Vow to appeal

His lawyers said they have 30 days to appeal to the Board of Immigration Appeals, but noted that subsequent appeals to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals are unlikely to succeed.

"The only meaningful impediment to Petitioner’s physical removal from the United States would be this Court’s important order prohibiting removal during the pendency of his federal habeas case," they wrote.

In a statement, Khalil accused the Trump administration of targeting him for his political views.

"It is no surprise that the Trump administration continues to retaliate against me for my exercise of free speech. Their latest attempt, through a kangaroo immigration court, exposes their true colors once again," he said.

For more than three months this year, Khalil was held in detention in Louisiana after his arrest, when the administration invoked a rarely used immigration provision allowing deportation if the Secretary of State deems a noncitizen’s presence harmful to US foreign policy.

In June, Judge Farbiarz blocked that attempt and ordered Khalil’s release, finding he was neither a flight risk nor a danger.

RECOMMENDED

Khalil returned to New York to be reunited with his wife, a US citizen, and their newborn son.

But the administration has continued pursuing deportation on the grounds that he failed to disclose prior employment and organisational memberships on his green card application.

RelatedTRT World - Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil walks free after 104 days in US immigration detention

First of many

Khalil was the first person arrested under President Donald Trump's crackdown on student protests against Israel's genocide in Gaza.

He was detained on March 8 at his apartment building in Manhattan.

While he was not among those arrested on campus, his role as a negotiator and spokesperson for student protesters made him a prominent target.

A few days after Khalil's arrest, Trump's claim came due after another pro-Palestine scholar, Badar Khan Suri, an Indian researcher at Georgetown University, was arrested.

His attorney said he was arrested because of the Palestinian identity of his wife. He was released in May.

After the arrest of Suri, authorities went after another pro-Palestine student, Momodou Taal, asking him to turn himself in.

On March 25, Yunseo Chung, a Columbia University student, said she sued the Trump administration to stop her deportation from the US over her participation in a pro-Palestine protest last Spring.

Also on March 25, Rumeysa Ozturk, who is a Tufts University PhD student, was kidnapped in broad daylight by US authorities over criticising Israel's carnage in Gaza.

On April 14, authorities arrested Mohsen Mahdawi during his citizenship interview before he was released on April 30.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa