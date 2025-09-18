An immigration judge in Louisiana has ordered pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, a legal permanent resident of the United States, deported to Syria or Algeria for allegedly failing to disclose details on his green card application, according to court documents filed.

Khalil’s lawyers said they intend to appeal the ruling, but warned the process will likely be swift and unfavourable.

They noted that a separate order from a federal judge in New Jersey continues to block Khalil’s removal while his habeas case is under review.

The deportation order, issued September 12 by Immigration Judge Jamee Comans, came despite an earlier ruling by US District Judge Michael Farbiarz prohibiting Khalil’s deportation while his federal case proceeds.

That case argues his arrest and detention were unlawful retaliation for his Palestinian advocacy.

Khalil, a Palestinian born in Syria and a former Columbia University graduate student, was arrested at his Manhattan home in March and placed into deportation proceedings.

He has not been charged with a crime.

Vow to appeal

His lawyers said they have 30 days to appeal to the Board of Immigration Appeals, but noted that subsequent appeals to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals are unlikely to succeed.

"The only meaningful impediment to Petitioner’s physical removal from the United States would be this Court’s important order prohibiting removal during the pendency of his federal habeas case," they wrote.

In a statement, Khalil accused the Trump administration of targeting him for his political views.

"It is no surprise that the Trump administration continues to retaliate against me for my exercise of free speech. Their latest attempt, through a kangaroo immigration court, exposes their true colors once again," he said.

For more than three months this year, Khalil was held in detention in Louisiana after his arrest, when the administration invoked a rarely used immigration provision allowing deportation if the Secretary of State deems a noncitizen’s presence harmful to US foreign policy.

In June, Judge Farbiarz blocked that attempt and ordered Khalil’s release, finding he was neither a flight risk nor a danger.