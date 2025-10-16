Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his US counterpart Donald Trump that any potential deliveries of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine would harm relations between Moscow and Washington.

"Putin reiterated his thesis that Tomahawk missiles will not change the situation on the battlefield but will cause significant damage to relations between our countries, not to mention the prospects for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine," Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters during a briefing in Moscow on Thursday.

He said the nearly two-and-a-half-hour phone conversation between the two leaders was "very substantive, yet also extremely frank and confidential."

Ushakov added that special emphasis was placed on the war in Ukraine, with Putin giving Trump what he called a "detailed assessment of the current situation."

According to the Kremlin aide, Moscow told Washington that Russian forces retain "complete strategic initiative" along the front line, while Trump repeatedly stressed the need for a swift peace in the conflict.

"One of the American president’s key points was that ending the conflict in Ukraine would open up enormous — he emphasised it — prospects for developing economic cooperation between the United States and Russia," Ushakov said.

He added that both presidents discussed the possibility of holding another face-to-face meeting and agreed that officials from both sides would immediately begin preparing for a summit, with Budapest, the Hungarian capital, mentioned as a potential venue.