Türkiye takes all necessary steps beyond its borders for its security, neutralising threats at their source without seeking permission from anyone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Speaking at an iftar programme with families of martyrs at Cankaya Palace in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said that significant progress has been made in efforts towards a "terror-free Türkiye".

"Today, Türkiye takes all necessary steps not only within its borders but also beyond its borders for its security. Wherever there is a threat or danger, we neutralise it at its source without seeking permission from anyone," Erdogan said.

"There has been a serious decrease in security risks directed at our country, both within and beyond our borders," he said.

"In the terror-free Türkiye initiative we launched 16 months ago, we have made notable progress in a short time," he added, noting a marked reduction in security risks targeting the country.

Referring to terrorism, Erdogan said: "We are determined to rid Türkiye forever of this scourge that has burned the hearts of our nation for nearly half a century."