Türkiye takes all necessary steps beyond its borders for its security, neutralising threats at their source without seeking permission from anyone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.
Speaking at an iftar programme with families of martyrs at Cankaya Palace in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said that significant progress has been made in efforts towards a "terror-free Türkiye".
"Today, Türkiye takes all necessary steps not only within its borders but also beyond its borders for its security. Wherever there is a threat or danger, we neutralise it at its source without seeking permission from anyone," Erdogan said.
"There has been a serious decrease in security risks directed at our country, both within and beyond our borders," he said.
"In the terror-free Türkiye initiative we launched 16 months ago, we have made notable progress in a short time," he added, noting a marked reduction in security risks targeting the country.
Referring to terrorism, Erdogan said: "We are determined to rid Türkiye forever of this scourge that has burned the hearts of our nation for nearly half a century."
He noted that thanks to operations by the armed forces and other security units, "we have significantly restricted the mobility of terrorist organisations".
Erdogan said that in the defence industry, the country has reached a domestic production rate of around 80 percent, compared to a previous dependence of about 80 percent on foreign sources.
"Today, we can meet almost all our needs ourselves in nearly every field, including uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), armed UAVs, missiles, rockets, ships, helicopters and tanks," he said.
"God willing, next in line will be fighter jets and aircraft carriers," he added.
"Positive developments are also taking place in our neighbour Syria. An agreement was reached last month to resolve the issue in northern Syria without bloodshed, and the process toward full integration has begun," Erdogan said.