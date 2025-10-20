ASIA PACIFIC
1 min read
China lauds Türkiye, Qatar for successfully mediating ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan
After days of border tensions, Islamabad and Kabul agreed on Sunday to a ceasefire during talks in Doha.
China lauds Türkiye, Qatar for successfully mediating ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan
China says it stands ready to play a constructive role in the improvement and development of the two countries. / Reuters
October 20, 2025

China on Monday lauded the role of Türkiye and Qatar for successfully mediating the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“Both Pakistan and Afghanistan are traditional, friendly neighbours of China, and the two countries will always be neighbours to each other,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

“China welcomes” the ceasefire between the two nations and “commends contributions of the relevant countries”, he said, referring to mediation by Türkiye and Qatar.

Islamabad and Kabul agreed Sunday to an immediate ceasefire during talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye. It comes after days of deadly border tensions between the two nations.

The next round of detailed talks between the two nations will be held in Istanbul on October 25.

RECOMMENDED

Guo, the spokesman, said China “hopes from the bottom of its heart” that Pakistan and Afghanistan “settle their disputes through dialogue, realising a lasting ceasefire… for peace and stability of the two countries and the region.​​​​​​​

“China stands ready to play a constructive role in the improvement and development of the two countries,” he added.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire in Doha talks

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government