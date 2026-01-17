WORLD
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Egypt has long opposed the project because of worries about its future supplies of water from the Nile, on which it is heavily dependent.
(FILE) Egyptian President Sisi gestures as he meets US President Trump ahead of a world leaders' summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, October 13, 2025. / Reuters
January 17, 2026

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said he valued an offer by US President Donald Trump to mediate a dispute over Nile River waters between Egypt and Ethiopia.

In a post on X, Sisi said on Saturday that he addressed Trump's letter by affirming Egypt's position and concerns about the country's water security in regard to Ethiopia's disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

On Friday, Trump said that he was ready to restart US mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia to resolve the dispute over the Ethiopian dam, which both Egypt and Sudan consider a serious threat to vital water supplies.

Egypt has long opposed the project because of worries about its future supplies of water from the Nile, on which it is heavily dependent. Sudan, another downstream country, has expressed concern about the regulation and safety of its own water supplies and dams.

Sudan's army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan also welcomed Trump's mediation offer on Saturday.

Ethiopia, the continent's second-most populous nation with more than 120 million people, sees the $5 billion dam on a tributary of the Nile as central to its economic ambitions. It has repeatedly rejected Egypt's claims.

