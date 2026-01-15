Washington, DC — The White House has said a European military mission taking shape in Greenland would not deter US President Donald Trump from pursuing control of the autonomous, mineral-rich Danish territory.

"I don't think troops in Europe impact the president's decision-making process, nor does it impact his goal of the acquisition of Greenland at all," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a White House press briefing on Thursday.

Referring to Wednesday’s meeting of foreign ministers of Denmark, Greenland and US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Leavitt said: "In that meeting, the two sides agreed to really establish a working group of individuals who will continue to have technical talks on the acquisition of Greenland. Those talks will take place, I'm told, every two to three weeks."

"This is a conversation the administration intends to keep having with the Danes and with the respected delegation from Greenland."

After attending the White House talks, Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen posted on Thursday: "We agree on the objective: enhancing long term security in the Arctic. But we disagree on the method."



"This is 2026 — you can trade with people, but you don't trade people."

Trump insists he wants to control Greenland, but Greenlanders say it is not for sale.

The island is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, and the prime minister of that country Mette Frederiksen, has warned that if the US tries to take Greenland by force, it could potentially spell the end of NATO.

'Dialogue and diplomacy'

Meanwhile, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said that "dialogue and diplomacy are the right way forward", hailing the fact that a dialogue was now "underway".



Two Danish troop transport planes, meanwhile, landed in Greenland on Wednesday.