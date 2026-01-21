WORLD
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
At least one person died in the Barcelona-area crash, and 37 others were injured as crews worked at night to complete the rescue effort.
The commuter train crashed near the town of Gelida, located about 37 kilometers (23 miles) outside Barcelona. / AP
January 21, 2026

Commuter rail service in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region was suspended on Wednesday after a Barcelona commuter train crashed the night before, Spanish authorities said.

At least one person died in the Barcelona-area crash, and 37 others were injured as crews worked at night to complete the rescue effort. The train hit a retaining wall that fell onto the tracks.

Meanwhile, emergency workers were still searching for more victims in the wreckage from Sunday’s deadly high-speed crash in southern Spain that killed at least 42 people and took place some 800 kilometres (497 miles) away. Three days of national mourning were underway.

Emergency services in Catalonia said of the 37 people affected by the Tuesday-night crash, five were seriously injured. Six others were in less serious condition. Regional firefighters said most of the injured had ridden in the first train car, and that they had evacuated all passengers from the crashed train.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez acknowledged the Barcelona area crash, writing on X on Tuesday night: “All my affection and solidarity with the victims and their families.”

While Spain’s high-speed rail network generally runs smoothly, and at least until Sunday had been a source of confidence, the commuter rail service is plagued by reliability issues. However, accidents causing injury or death are not common in either.

The commuter train crashed near the town of Gelida, located about 37 kilometres (23 miles) outside Barcelona.

Spain’s railway operator ADIF said the containment wall likely collapsed due to heavy rainfall that swept across the northeastern Spanish region this week.

