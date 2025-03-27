Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that US President Donald Trump's auto tariffs are a "direct attack" on his country and that the trade war is hurting Americans, noting that American consumer confidence is at a multi-year low.

Trump said earlier on Wednesday that he was placing 25 percent tariffs on auto imports and, to underscore his intention, he stated, "This is permanent."

"This is a very direct attack," Carney responded.

"We will defend our workers. We will defend our companies. We will defend our country."

Carney said he needs to see the details of Trump's executive order before taking retaliatory measures.

He called it unjustified and said he will leave the election campaign to go to Ottawa on Thursday to chair his special Cabinet committee on US relations.

Carney earlier announced a $1.4 billion "strategic response fund" that will protect Canadian auto jobs affected by Trump's tariffs.

Autos are Canada's second-largest export.

Carney noted the sector employs 125,000 Canadians directly and almost another 500,000 in related industries.

"Canada will be there for auto workers," he said.

Related TRT Global - Trump threatens EU, Canada with additional tariffs if they work against US

Trade war

Trump previously granted a one-month exemption on his stiff new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for US automakers.

The president has plunged the US into a global trade war — all while on-again, off-again new levies continue to escalate uncertainty.

"His trade war is hurting American consumers and workers and it will hurt more. I see that American consumer confidence is at a multi-year low," Carney said earlier while campaigning in Windsor, Ontario ahead of Canada's April 28 election.

The tax hike on auto imports starting in April means automakers could face higher costs and lower sales.

Trump previously placed 25 percent tariffs on Canada's steel and aluminium and is threatening sweeping tariffs on all Canadian products — as well as on all of America's trading partners — on April 2.