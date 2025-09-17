AMERICAS
3 min read
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
In a dramatic escalation, Bogotá halts weapons purchases from Washington after the US decertifies Colombia as an anti-narcotics ally, the first such move in three decades.
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
This combination of file pictures shows Colombia President Gustavo Petro (L) and US President Donald Trump. / AFP
September 17, 2025

Colombia on Tuesday halted arms purchases from the United States, its biggest military partner, after Washington decertified the South American country as an anti-drugs ally for failing to halt cocaine trafficking.

On Monday, President Donald Trump denounced his leftist Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro for not only failing to curb cocaine production, but overseeing its surge to "all-time records."

Trump added that as a result he had "designated Colombia as having failed demonstrably to meet its drug control obligations."

Reacting to the news, Colombian Interior Minister Armando Benedetti told Blu Radio that "from this moment on...weapons will not be purchased from the United States."

RelatedTRT World - US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking

Colombian Army Commander Francisco Cubides added that Bogota's fight to "disrupt the drug trafficking chain" will continue, "with or without American support."

Trump's decertification of longtime ally Colombia, the first in three decades, was seen as mainly symbolic.

It was not expected to significantly affect the millions of dollars provided by Washington each year to Bogota to bolster its fight against drug cartels and left-wing guerrillas funded by cocaine trafficking.

But it was seen as a stinging rebuke of Petro's anti-drug efforts nonetheless.

The former left-wing guerrilla hit back, saying that the Colombian military would end its dependence on "handouts" from the United States.

An 'erratic' president

Since coming to power in 2022, Petro, a former guerrilla himself, has championed a paradigm shift in the US-led war on drugs, away from forced eradication to focus on the social problems that fuel drug trafficking.

RECOMMENDED

Under his watch, cultivation of coca, the main ingredient in cocaine, has increased by about 70 percent, according to Colombian government and United Nations estimates.

Writing on X, Petro blamed the figures on "the increase in (cocaine) consumption worldwide, especially in Europe."

"The world needs to change its anti-drug policy because it has failed," he said, adding that cocaine consumption in the United States had only stabilised "because they switched en masse to fentanyl consumption, which is 30 times more deadly."

RelatedTRT World - Colombia rocked by twin attacks leaving 13 dead

Washington has conducted assessments annually since 1986 on the anti-narcotics efforts of some 20 drug-producing and distributing countries.

In the case of Colombia, US assistance for anti-narcotics efforts reached some $380 million a year.

"Colombia has been a great partner historically. Unfortunately, they have a president now that, in addition to being erratic, has not been a very good partner when it comes to taking on the drug cartels," Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a harsh critic of leftist leaders in Latin America, said on a visit to Israel.

The decertification comes amid a major drive by Trump against Latin American drug cartels.

On Tuesday he claimed that the United States had "knocked off" three suspected Venezuelan drug boats, up from a previous tally of two.

It is a major blow for Colombia, coming as the military and police reel from a string of deadly attacks by the guerrillas.

On August 21, 12 police officers were killed when breakaway members of the defunct FARC rebel group shot down a police helicopter during a coca eradication operation in the country's northwest.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa