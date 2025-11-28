A Palestinian man was shot by an Israeli soldier near a military checkpoint south of the occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli police said on Thursday.

In a statement, the police said an off-duty army soldier got off a public bus and opened fire on Palestinians, injuring one.

No injuries were reported among Israeli forces.

The condition of the wounded Palestinian was not immediately clear, but Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said he was in critical condition.

The incident occurred as the Israeli army continued a large-scale military operation in the northern occupied West Bank, which has been underway since Wednesday.