It looks like a dog. Walks like a dog. Is it a dog? Well, it’s actually a symbol of Turkish ingenuity and military innovation.
Meet Koz, the world’s first robotic dog capable of launching guided missiles, developed by Türkiye’s leading defence manufacturer Roketsan.
The debut of Koz at the recently-concluded International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul has been hailed as a transformative moment in the evolution of unmanned ground combat systems, with the potential to change the very paradigm of modern warfare.
Retired Rear Admiral Cihat Yayci, now an associate professor at the Topkapi University in Istanbul, describes Koz as a “game-changer” for modern combat operations.
“What makes Koz revolutionary is not just its technology, but its impact on human life,” Yayci tells TRT World.
“Robots are meant to replace humans in dangerous tasks. With Koz, we can clear caves, buildings, and sniper-infested urban zones without risking a single soldier’s life. This is not just a tactical innovation—it’s a humanitarian one.”
Murat Ikinci, CEO of Roketsan, describes Koz as “not just a robot” but a “revolution”.
“Koz can access hazardous areas where we would never risk sending a soldier. It detects threats and executes precision strikes, allowing our armed forces to complete critical missions without endangering human life,” he tells TRT World.
Inside Koz: Power and versatility
Engineered entirely in Türkiye, Koz is designed for high-risk missions, combining advanced mobility, autonomous navigation, and precision strike capabilities in a compact dog platform.
It carries four guided missiles, operates in both autonomous and remote-controlled modes, and is built to enter dangerous zones ahead of soldiers, scout threats, and neutralise them with pinpoint accuracy—all while keeping personnel safely out of harm’s way.
Ikinci emphasises that Koz is more than an experimental concept. Integrated with multi-platform missile capabilities, particularly the METE laser-guided mini missile system, it is already combat-proven, serially produced, and available for deployment.
“With Koz, Türkiye is not only advancing unmanned technologies but setting new global standards for integrating guided missiles into autonomous ground systems,” he adds.
Emel Mahmutyazicioglu, the director of Roketsan’s Innovative Systems, details the system’s technical breakthroughs.
“Koz carries four of our smallest, yet highly capable, guided missiles, each just 40 mm in diameter. Achieving seeker-guided precision in such a compact missile is a global first,” she tells TRT World.
The Mete missiles, previously deployed on drones, naval platforms, and unmanned ground vehicles, have been optimised for Koz’s urban combat role.
“The robotic dog advances ahead of troops, scanning with its electro-optic suite—TV and thermal cameras—to detect targets,” Mahmutyazicioglu adds.
According to the expert, KOZ can climb 45-degree inclines, navigate stairs and even recover from falls.
Global implications
Retired Rear Admiral Yayci highlights Türkiye’s rapidly advancing defence capabilities, noting that the country now ranks 11th globally in defence exports and has solved the key technological barriers that once limited missile systems.
“Türkiye no longer has a range problem,” he says.
“...Koz symbolises a strategic doctrine shift. In an era of asymmetric warfare, where terrorist groups exploit urban terrain, systems like Koz ensure superior operational capability while minimising casualties. This is a historic leap in safeguarding our troops and strengthening national security.”
The unveiling of KOZ has generated significant international interest, with several countries already inquiring about potential acquisitions.
Analysts believe that missile-firing robotic dogs could become a cornerstone of future military doctrines, especially for counter-terrorism, special forces operations, and complex urban warfare environments where speed, precision, and soldier safety are paramount.
Future enhancements are expected, including AI-driven autonomous targeting, expanded missile payloads, and integrated drone-robot swarm operations under unified battlefield networks.
“This is not just an innovation for Türkiye. Koz sets a new benchmark for the future of warfare—a future where robots protect and save human lives,” Yayci adds.