Ugandans began voting on Thursday in presidential and parliamentary elections, a key test of President Yoweri Museveni’s decades-long rule.



Polls opened at 7 am local time (0400GMT) and were scheduled to end at 4 pm (1300GMT).



Seeking a seventh term, 81-year-old Museveni has ruled Uganda since 1986. He faces seven challengers, including 43-year-old opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, a popular reggae star-turned politician. He came second in the 2021 election.



Opposition candidate Bobi Wine told Anadolu before the polls on Wednesday that the internet shutdown is being used to block communication and as a way of compromising the vote.



Election commission chief Simon Byabakama told local media outlets on Tuesday that he would declare the results within 48 hours of the close of polls, in accordance with the laws of the land.



“What the voters will say is what I will declare to the nation, it is them who determine the president of the country, not me,” he said.



In parts of Kampala and surrounding areas where Anadolu was able to reach, people formed long lines at polling stations after voting was delayed, awaiting voting materials to arrive.



The East African country’s presidential election uses a two-round system, with a runoff held if no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote.



Uganda’s parliament has 556 members, including 353 directly elected lawmakers, 146 district woman representatives, 30 members from the army, youth, workers, older persons, and people with disabilities, and 27 ex officio members, including the vice-president and ministers, who cannot vote.



About 21.6 million voters have been registered for the election, up from 18.1 million in 2021.



The campaign period has included restrictions on rallies and media coverage, with security measures deployed nationwide.

Public communications suspended