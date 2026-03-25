Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Budapest would phase out gas deliveries to Ukraine, the latest salvo in a bitter feud between the two countries over a damaged pipeline transporting Russian oil.

Orban, whose country is a major gas supplier to Ukraine, has accused Kiev of delaying repairs on the pipeline, effectively stopping the flow of Russian oil to Hungary and its neighbour Slovakia.

"To break the oil blockade and guarantee the security of Hungary's energy supply, new measures are now necessary," Orban said in a video posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

"We are gradually halting gas shipments from Hungary to Ukraine and storing the gas that remains here domestically. Until Ukraine supplies oil, it will receive no gas from Hungary," he added.

Ukrainian authorities have said that the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline, which crosses its territory, was damaged by Russian air strikes on January 27.

Hungary and Slovakia, which have obtained exemptions from the European Union to continue purchasing Russian oil, accuse Kiev of dragging its feet to repair it.

In retaliation, Orban, who is facing crucial parliamentary elections next month, is blocking a European loan of $104 billion to Ukraine.