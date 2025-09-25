United Nations: African leaders from several countries have delivered strong speeches at the UN General Assembly, calling for an overhaul of the "outdated" UN structure and demanding permanent seats with veto power at the UN Security Council.

"The UN founding charter is outdated when it comes to representation. The most powerful post-World War II nations are still being rewarded with an almost totalitarian guardianship over the rest of the world," President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana told world leaders and diplomats at the UNGA on Thursday.

Mahama, wearing a traditional West African smock with a vibrant, multicoloured striped pattern, cited UN projections indicating that by 2050, over 25 percent of the world's population is expected to be from the African continent. He added that by the same year, one-third of all young people, aged 15 to 24, will reside on the African continent.

"So, you see, the future is African. Allow me to say this once again, a little louder for the people in the back: The future is African!" he declared, which was met with applause from the African delegates.

Mahama, referencing the UN charter's commitment to sovereign equality, argued that if this principle were upheld, "a continent as large and with as many UN member states as Africa would have at least one permanent seat on the Security Council."

"Additionally, veto power should not be limited to five nations, and it should not be absolute. There must be a way for the General Assembly to counter a veto. No single nation should be able to use a veto that is absolute to further its own interests in a conflict," he urged.

Ghana's leader echoed Mandela's 1995 UNGA speech in which the iconic South African leader called for the UN to reshape its structures to reflect diversity, stating, "Thirty years later, we African leaders are still making the same request: for a permanent seat on the Security Council, with the power of veto… I stand here in this exact spot, asking: 'if not now, then when?'"

'The world has changed'

The UNSC comprises five permanent members — the US, China, Russia, UK, and France — each wielding veto power. Ten non-permanent seats are regionally allocated.

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud urged the UN to address the "undeniable injustice" in the multilateral system, saying Africa, a continent of 54 sovereign nations, remains the only continent without permanent seats at the UN Security Council.

"This is unsustainable. Some of the most pressing issues that dominate the Council's agenda directly concern Africa, yet Africa has no permanent representation at the table," Mohamoud said.

Excluding Africa from permanent membership is unfair, outdated, and can no longer be justified, he said.

"True multilateralism and global legitimacy demand that Africa be fully included in the decision-making structures of the United Nations," President Mohamoud added.