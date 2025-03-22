TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu arrested on corruption charges
Imamoglu testified at the Istanbul Police Headquarters on Friday and Saturday regarding allegations related to corruption.
00:00
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu arrested on corruption charges
Δικαστικό Μέγαρο της Ιστάνμπουλ / AA
March 22, 2025

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been arrested following his detention on Wednesday, along with dozens of others, as part of a corruption investigation into the Turkish metropolitan municipality.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said in an official statement: "Within the scope of the investigations conducted by our Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the on-duty Magistrate Court has decided to arrest the suspect, Ekrem Imamoglu, on charges of establishing and leading a criminal organisation, accepting bribes, extortion, unlawfully recording personal data, and interfering with a tender, within the framework of a financial investigation."

The court, however, ruled against formally arresting Imamoglu in the terror probe.

“Regarding the suspect Ekrem Imamoglu, although there is strong suspicion that he aided an armed terrorist organisation, it was deemed unnecessary to take further action at this stage since he has already been ordered to be arrested for financial crimes,” the court said.

RelatedTRT Global - Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu detained in corruption probe

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched investigations against Imamoglu and 99 other suspects on charges, including leading a criminal organisation, membership in a criminal organisation, embezzlement, bribery, aggravated fraud, unlawful acquisition of personal data, and rigging public tenders.

Following their processing at the police station, several suspects were transferred to Istanbul Courthouse in Caglayan, where their proceedings before the on-duty criminal court of peace took place.

RECOMMENDED

Involvement of PKK/KCK terrorist organisation

Imamoglu is also accused of involvement in a "city consensus" initiative that allegedly sought to expand the influence of the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation in urban areas.

The court ruled for the arrest of Imamoglu who testified at the Istanbul Police Headquarters on Friday and Saturday regarding corruption-related allegations.

He was then transferred to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office for further questioning before being referred to court along with 99 other suspects.

Murat Ongun, an aide to Imamoglu and the chairman of Medya Inc. -- a company owned by the municipality -- along with Imamoglu Insaat Company General Manager Tuncay Yilmaz were also arrested as part of the investigation.

Imamoglu and all other suspects have denied the charges.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu