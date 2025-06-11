All but one of the 242 people on board the UK-bound Air India flight that crashed in western India on Thursday are believed to have died, according to Indian media reports.

At least five students were also killed and several injured when the plane slammed into a medical college hostel, with Ahmedabad Police confirming that 25 people were injured on the ground.

Local media reported that one passenger, a 40-year-old British national, survived the crash and was in the hospital with multiple injuries.

Air India Flight AI171, carrying 242 people, crashed in the Meghaninagar residential area shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in India’s western state of Gujarat, according to India’s Civil Aviation Directorate General.

The aircraft carried 232 passengers and 10 crew members, including a number of foreign nationals and prominent Indian figures, including the former chief minister of Gujarat state, Vijay Rupani.

Air India said passengers on the crashed plane included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, one Canadian, two pilots and ten cabin crew.

More than 100 bodies were brought to a hospital in India's Ahmedabad after an Air India plane crashed on Thursday, local police told Reuters.

Air India released a brief press statement saying “At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”

Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran expressed “profound sorrow” over the crash.

“Our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families,” he said in a statement. “We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and provide all necessary support and care.”