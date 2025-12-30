The United Nations Security Council has extended the mandate of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights for another six months, until June 30, 2026.

The resolution, submitted jointly by the United States and Russia, was adopted unanimously, with all 15 council members voting in favour.

Speaking after the vote, Tammy Bruce, the US deputy representative to the United Nations, welcomed the renewal and highlighted UNDOF’s "important role" in upholding peace, security and stability along the Israel-Syria border.

Russia’s senior counsellor to the UN, Dina Gilmutdinova, also welcomed the extension but urged Israel to "exercise restraint, avoiding any unilateral, illegitimate and provocative steps."

She called on Israel to maintain regular contact with UNDOF to resolve any disputes and thanked the mission’s personnel for their work.

‘Israel continues to violate every word’