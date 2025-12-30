The United Nations Security Council has extended the mandate of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights for another six months, until June 30, 2026.
The resolution, submitted jointly by the United States and Russia, was adopted unanimously, with all 15 council members voting in favour.
Speaking after the vote, Tammy Bruce, the US deputy representative to the United Nations, welcomed the renewal and highlighted UNDOF’s "important role" in upholding peace, security and stability along the Israel-Syria border.
Russia’s senior counsellor to the UN, Dina Gilmutdinova, also welcomed the extension but urged Israel to "exercise restraint, avoiding any unilateral, illegitimate and provocative steps."
She called on Israel to maintain regular contact with UNDOF to resolve any disputes and thanked the mission’s personnel for their work.
‘Israel continues to violate every word’
Syria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ibrahim Olabi, recalled the 1974 disengagement agreement and said Israel continues to violate its provisions.
"Anyone who reads the resolution regarding the disengagement agreement would understand that Israel continues to violate every word of that agreement," Olabi said.
He also referred to Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights for nearly 60 years and noted that the UN General Assembly had adopted a resolution in early December calling for Israel’s withdrawal from Syrian territory.
Wishing UNDOF personnel a safe year, Olabi said Syria’s hope was for a mission "that can operate to fulfil its mandate freely and without being surrounded by Israeli occupation forces."
The disengagement agreement, signed on May 31, 1974, established a buffer zone monitored by UNDOF following the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.
Israel occupied most of the Golan Heights in 1967 and later annexed the territory, a move not recognised by the international community.