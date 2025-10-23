The European Union has passed its latest package of sanctions on Russia, the bloc’s foreign policy chief announced on Thursday.

"We just adopted our 19th sanctions package. It targets Russian banks, crypto exchanges, entities in India and China, among others," Kaja Kallas wrote on X.

The EU is also curbing Russian diplomats’ movements "to counter the attempts of destabilisation," she added.

"It is increasingly harder for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to fund this war," Kallas added about the Russia-Ukraine war, which is set to mark its fourth anniversary early next year.

The US on Wednesday also imposed new sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, citing Moscow’s "lack of serious commitment" to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine.

Millions have been killed, wounded, or displaced during the more than three years of war between Russia and Ukraine.

China slams EU, says dialogue 'only viable way' out of war

China on Thursday slammed the EU over its fresh Russia sanctions, stressing that dialogue and negotiation are the "only viable way" out of the Russia-Ukraine war.

China "firmly" opposes this decision and has lodged "serious protests with the EU side," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference in Beijing.

"As we've stressed on multiple occasions, China is not the creator of the current crisis, nor a party to it," Guo said.