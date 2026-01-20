WORLD
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
The US president has claimed the UN 'hasn't been very helpful' but maintains its "potential is so great."
Trump backs UN’s role as doubts grows over 'Board of Peace' plan. / Reuters
January 20, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said the United Nations should continue its work, as questions grow over whether his proposed "Board of Peace" is intended to rival or replace the world body.

"The UN just hasn’t been very helpful," Trump told reporters on Tuesday at a White House briefing on Tuesday when asked whether his Board of Peace was meant to supplant the United Nations.

"I am a big fan of the UN potential, but it has never lived up to its potential," he said.

"I believe you got to let the UN continue because the potential is so great," Trump added.

Growing reservations

His remarks came as a number of countries expressed reservations about the proposed council, warning that it could evolve into a competing or alternative body to the United Nations.

Countries invited by Trump to join the Board of Peace have been divided in their responses.

Some have agreed to participate, while others have opposed membership.

Several governments have opted to delay their response, saying they are still assessing the initiative, while others have voiced explicit concerns about the role Washington envisions for the council.

Diplomatic sources said the differing reactions reflect uncertainty over whether the Board of Peace would complement existing international institutions or undermine the UN’s authority.

Trump has previously promoted the council as a mechanism to advance peace initiatives, but details about its mandate and relationship with the United Nations remain unclear.

