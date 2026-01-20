US President Donald Trump has said the United Nations should continue its work, as questions grow over whether his proposed "Board of Peace" is intended to rival or replace the world body.

"The UN just hasn’t been very helpful," Trump told reporters on Tuesday at a White House briefing on Tuesday when asked whether his Board of Peace was meant to supplant the United Nations.

"I am a big fan of the UN potential, but it has never lived up to its potential," he said.

"I believe you got to let the UN continue because the potential is so great," Trump added.

Growing reservations

His remarks came as a number of countries expressed reservations about the proposed council, warning that it could evolve into a competing or alternative body to the United Nations.