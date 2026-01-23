Six people, including teenagers, remained missing on Friday after two people were confirmed dead when a landslide struck a campground on New Zealand’s northern coast a day earlier, following record rainfall, according to Radio New Zealand.

China’s Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong confirmed that one of the victims was a Chinese national.

The landslide hit a campsite at Mount Maunganui, flattening tents and sweeping a campervan into nearby hot pools on Thursday.

The whereabouts of three others also remain unknown, however, it is believed they are tourists who may have left the area.

Search and rescue efforts are continuing to locate the missing.