Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Russia wants to understand what motivated US President Donald Trump's statement that Russia must agree to a peace deal in Ukraine within a 50-day deadline.

Lavrov, speaking at a press conference at the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers meeting in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Tuesday, said he had no doubt that Russia would cope with any new sanctions.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, on the other hand, said on Tuesday that Moscow views diplomacy as the preferred path to resolve the Ukraine conflict and remains open to negotiations.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent remarks in an interview with the Russian state news agency TASS, Ryabkov emphasised that Russia rejects ultimatums.

"Naturally, we note first and foremost that any attempts to issue demands, especially ultimatums, are unacceptable to us," the diplomat said.

‘This position is unshakable’

He called for intensified political and diplomatic efforts, reiterating President Vladimir Putin’s stance that Russia is prepared for talks and favours a diplomatic resolution.