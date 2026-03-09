New video footage shows a US Tomahawk missile striking a facility of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the southern Iranian town of Minab on February 28, the Netherlands-based investigative outlet Bellingcat reported on Sunday, adding to a growing body of analysis pointing to US responsibility for a strike on a girls’ school.

Bellingcat geolocated footage released by Iran's Mehr News Agency showing the Tomahawk’s impact and said smoke was already seen rising from the nearby school, where more than 170 people were reportedly killed.

The group noted that the US is the only party in the conflict known to possess such missiles, as Israel does not.

The report appears to contradict US President Donald Trump’s Saturday claim that Iran was responsible.

"It was done by Iran," Trump told reporters. "They are very inaccurate with their munitions.”

A US investigation is ongoing.

Bellingcat's findings align with several earlier analyses.

Media investigations point US