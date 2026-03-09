WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Footage shows US missile hitting near Iranian elementary school — report
Media investigations point to a US Tomahawk missile striking near a girls’ school in Minab, based on new footage of the bombardment.
Footage shows US missile hitting near Iranian elementary school — report
Investigators says US forces likely responsible for civilian deaths. [File photo] / Reuters
7 hours ago

New video footage shows a US Tomahawk missile striking a facility of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the southern Iranian town of Minab on February 28, the Netherlands-based investigative outlet Bellingcat reported on Sunday, adding to a growing body of analysis pointing to US responsibility for a strike on a girls’ school.

Bellingcat geolocated footage released by Iran's Mehr News Agency showing the Tomahawk’s impact and said smoke was already seen rising from the nearby school, where more than 170 people were reportedly killed.

The group noted that the US is the only party in the conflict known to possess such missiles, as Israel does not.

The report appears to contradict US President Donald Trump’s Saturday claim that Iran was responsible.

"It was done by Iran," Trump told reporters. "They are very inaccurate with their munitions.”

A US investigation is ongoing.

Bellingcat's findings align with several earlier analyses.

RelatedTRT World - US is probing whose bomb killed elementary school children in Iran's Minab, says White House

Media investigations point US

RECOMMENDED

The Wall Street Journal, citing an American official, reported that US military investigators believe American forces were likely responsible, though no final conclusion had been reached. The official claimed there were indications that the building had been used as an IRGC headquarters.

The New York Times, drawing on satellite imagery and geolocated videos, found the school was struck at the same time as precision hits on an adjacent IRGC naval base, with a former US Air Force official suggesting the most likely explanation was "target misidentification."

BBC Verify reported multiple impact sites and burn marks around both the school and nearby IRGC facilities, with analysts saying the damage pattern suggested the use of a penetrating munition.

Middle East Eye, citing survivors and first responders, reported a possible "double-tap" strike — a second explosion hitting the area shortly after the first, striking people who had taken shelter.

CBC News noted the attack coincided with the first wave of US-Israeli strikes across southern Iran.

The February 28 strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school killed more than 170 people, many of them children, according to Iranian officials.

UNESCO described the killing of students as a "grave violation" of protections for educational facilities under international humanitarian law and called for a full investigation.

No side has formally claimed responsibility.

RelatedTRT World - In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel kills three Palestinians in strike near mosque in Gaza City
Dhaka vindicated as killers of Bangladesh uprising leader arrested in India
UK insists it will not 'outsource' foreign policy to US
Arab League chief calls Iran's strikes on member states 'reckless'
Deadly Ukrainian strike hits Russia-controlled region: local official
Iran president: comments misread by 'enemy'
Explosion hits US embassy in Oslo
6 arrested as anti-Muslim protest outside Zohran Mamdani's residence sparks clashes
Iran claims American soldiers captured, but US denies
Netanyahu vows to continue war on Iran 'with all force'
Large-scale war 'unlikely' to topple Iran's military, clerical structure — intelligence report
US, Israel seeking 'disintegration of Iran' — security chief
Türkiye's Erdogan, Iraq's KRG leader discuss regional tensions, terror threats
Türkiye stepped up diplomacy to end Iran war: Fidan
Iran backtracks on pledge to spare Gulf neighbours, launches fresh strikes