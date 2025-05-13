China is moving to bolster its alliances with other nations as a counterbalance to President Donald Trump’s trade war, presenting a united front with Latin American leaders at an event on Tuesday in Beijing.

Chinese leaders have positioned the world’s second-largest economy as a dependable trade and development partner, in contrast to the uncertainty and instability stemming from Trump’s tariff hikes and other policies.

On Monday, Beijing and Washington announced a breakthrough on tariffs following weekend talks in Geneva, Switzerland, where both sides agreed to reduce steep tariffs for 90 days to allow room for negotiations.

Having taken steps to ease tensions with the US, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that China stands ready to “join hands” with Latin American countries “in the face of seething undercurrents of pure political and bloc confrontation and the surging tide of unilateralism and protectionism.”

“There are no winners in tariff wars or trade wars,” Xi said, repeating a phrase frequently used by China when referencing Trump’s policies.

He was addressing the China-CELAC Forum — the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States — which was established in 2015. The presidents of Brazil, Chile and Colombia were among the officials from the region in attendance.

Xi unveiled five initiatives focusing on political dialogue, economic development, cultural and academic exchanges, and global security, all aimed at strengthening ties between China and Latin American nations.

He pledged to increase imports from the region and to encourage Chinese companies to expand their investments there. Xi also announced a new 66 billion yuan (approximately $9.2 billion) credit line to support financing across Latin America and the Caribbean.

China also aims to deepen cooperation in areas such as clean energy, 5G telecommunications, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and global security.