US approves possible $111.8 million arms sale to boost South Korea’s defence
South Korea will receive 624 small-diameter bombs from the US to strengthen military readiness and deter potential threats in the region.
US bombs aim to strengthen South Korea’s military readiness and security. [File photo] / AFP
December 6, 2025

The US State Department has approved a possible $111.8 million weapons sale to South Korea, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Friday.

The agency said South Korea had requested 624 additional GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs—precision-guided weapons that fighter jets drop on ground targets with high accuracy that are powerful enough to destroy tanks and bunkers.

It said the sale "will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress" in the Asia-Pacific region.

The bombs will help South Korea defend against "current and future threats ... to deter aggression in the region" and ensure its forces can work seamlessly with American military units, the agency said.

It added that US defence company Boeing will manufacture the weapons and also that no additional US government staff or contractors will need to be stationed in South Korea for the sale.

