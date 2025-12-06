The US State Department has approved a possible $111.8 million weapons sale to South Korea, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Friday.

The agency said South Korea had requested 624 additional GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs—precision-guided weapons that fighter jets drop on ground targets with high accuracy that are powerful enough to destroy tanks and bunkers.

It said the sale "will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress" in the Asia-Pacific region.