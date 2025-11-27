Amid a row over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remarks on Taiwan, China has issued a fresh travel advisory, warning its citizens not to visit Japan due to security concerns, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

The Chinese Embassy in Tokyo issued a second alert on Wednesday night, following the first on November 14, urging Chinese citizens already in Japan to increase their safety awareness and protect themselves, according to Kyodo News.

The embassy stated that the number of requests for assistance made by Chinese citizens regarding discrimination against them in Japan has "increased significantly, especially in November."

Last Friday, Tokyo released data to counter China's earlier travel advisory, revealing seven murders and 21 robberies involving Chinese nationals, compared to 14 murders, 18 robberies, and three arson cases targeting Chinese citizens during the same period last year.