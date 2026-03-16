Iran has warned the international community that its population faces a “grave” threat from ongoing strikes by the United States and Israel, vowing it would not bow to what it called “lawless aggression.”

Speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, Iran’s ambassador Ali Bahreini said the most urgent human rights concern for the country was the safety of its 90 million citizens amid the ongoing war.

“The most urgent and fundamental human rights issue concerning Iran is the imminent threat to the lives of 90 million people whose lives are in immediate and grave danger under the shadow of reckless military aggression,” Bahreini told the council.

He accused Washington and Tel Aviv of conducting attacks that he described as “lawless” and warned that failing to confront such actions could set a dangerous precedent internationally.

“If such reckless militarism is met with indifference, Iran will most certainly not be the last country to suffer such treatment,” he said.

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War dominates UN debate

The conflict began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, triggering a regional escalation in which Tehran has fired missiles at targets across the Gulf.

During Monday’s council session — originally convened to discuss Iran’s human rights record following a crackdown on anti-government protests — Bahreini urged delegates to instead focus on the war and its consequences for Iranian civilians.