Iran rejects European criticism over IAEA safety
Tehran says it cannot ensure inspector safety following Israeli and US strikes, while the nuclear watchdog warns Iran could resume uranium enrichment within months.
June 30, 2025

Iran has dismissed criticism from Britain, France, and Germany over what the European powers described as “threats” made against International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi. 

The three nations issued a joint statement on Monday, urging Tehran to ensure the safety of IAEA personnel and resume full cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

“We call on Iranian authorities to refrain from any steps to cease cooperation with the IAEA,” the joint statement read. 

“We urge Iran to immediately resume full cooperation in line with its legally binding obligations, and to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of IAEA personnel.”

The nature of the alleged ‘threat’ was not explained.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei rejected the call, arguing that the West’s expectations were unrealistic following the recent strikes by Israel and the US on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"How can they expect us to ensure the safety and security of the agency's inspectors when Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities were attacked a few days ago?" Baghaei said during a news conference in Tehran.

IAEA vote and new Iranian law deepen divide

Tensions between Iran and the UN nuclear agency have escalated since the IAEA board voted earlier this month to declare Iran in violation of its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). 

Iranian officials have linked this resolution to the justification for the Israeli-led attacks on its nuclear infrastructure.

Baghaei pointed to a newly enacted law approved by Iran’s Guardian Council that mandates the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA. He also criticised the UN watchdog for failing to condemn the strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, arguing that such silence undermines the agency’s credibility.

"Iran shouldn't be expected to accept its obligations under the NPT when the UN nuclear watchdog has stopped short of condemning the attacks on Iran's nuclear sites," Baghaei asserted.

Grossi warns of potential uranium enrichment resumption

Rafael Grossi, the IAEA Director General, warned on Sunday that Iran could resume uranium enrichment within months, despite claims by Washington that recent air strikes had significantly degraded Tehran’s nuclear capabilities.

"The capacities they have are there. They can have, you know, in a matter of months, I would say, a few cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium, or less than that," Grossi said in an interview with CBS News’ Face the Nation.

He acknowledged the physical damage to key facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan but stressed that the scientific and technical expertise within Iran remains intact. 

“You cannot disinvent this. You cannot undo the knowledge that you have or the capacities that you have,” Grossi noted.

He also expressed concern over reports that Iran may have relocated its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in the days leading up to the strikes.

"It is not clear where that material was," Grossi said.

IAEA inspectors remained in Tehran even during the conflict, which included intense Israeli bombings.

