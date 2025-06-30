Iran has dismissed criticism from Britain, France, and Germany over what the European powers described as “threats” made against International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

The three nations issued a joint statement on Monday, urging Tehran to ensure the safety of IAEA personnel and resume full cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

“We call on Iranian authorities to refrain from any steps to cease cooperation with the IAEA,” the joint statement read.

“We urge Iran to immediately resume full cooperation in line with its legally binding obligations, and to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of IAEA personnel.”

The nature of the alleged ‘threat’ was not explained.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei rejected the call, arguing that the West’s expectations were unrealistic following the recent strikes by Israel and the US on Iranian nuclear facilities.

"How can they expect us to ensure the safety and security of the agency's inspectors when Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities were attacked a few days ago?" Baghaei said during a news conference in Tehran.

Related TRT Global - Trump denies talks with Iran, says US has ‘totally obliterated’ nuclear facilities

IAEA vote and new Iranian law deepen divide

Tensions between Iran and the UN nuclear agency have escalated since the IAEA board voted earlier this month to declare Iran in violation of its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Iranian officials have linked this resolution to the justification for the Israeli-led attacks on its nuclear infrastructure.