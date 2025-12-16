MIDDLE EAST
Israel abducts three men in Quneitra raid amid daily violations of Syria's sovereignty
Syrian media says Israeli forces abducted the three during a raid in the town of Al-Hamidiyah in the Quneitra countryside.
Israeli violations in southern Syria have become nearly daily in recent weeks and have included arrests and the establishment of temporary checkpoints / Reuters
December 16, 2025

Israeli forces kidnapped three young men in Quneitra province, southwest Syria, amid daily violations of the Arab country's sovereignty.

According to Syrian state television Alikhbaria, Israeli forces on Monday seized the three during a raid in the town of Al-Hamidiyah in the Quneitra countryside.

No immediate official comment was issued by Tel Aviv or Damascus regarding the abductions.

Israeli violations in southern Syria have become nearly daily in recent weeks and have included illegal arrests and the establishment of temporary checkpoints, fuelling public anger.

Syrians say continued Israeli violations are undermining efforts to restore stability and complicating government attempts to attract investment aimed at improving economic conditions.

Israeli forces have repeatedly entered Syrian territory and launched air strikes, killing civilians and destroying Syrian military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.

Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.

SOURCE:AA
