US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the Iran war is expected to “conclude in weeks, not months", asserting that progress is “going very well".

Rubio said Washington can achieve its objectives without deploying ground troops and does not anticipate a prolonged conflict.

Speaking after talks with his G7 counterparts in Paris, Rubio said the war would leave Iran significantly weakened.

“When we are done with them here in the next couple of weeks, they will be weaker than they’ve been in recent history,” he told reporters.

Despite the ongoing war in the Gulf and Lebanon, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said indirect talks with Iran are progressing.