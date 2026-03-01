Massive anti-war protests have taken place across Europe and the United States following joint US and Israel strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top security officials.

In Greece, demonstrators gathered outside the US Embassy in Athens on Sunday, waving Iranian flags and carrying a central banner reading: “They are wreaking havoc in the Middle East. Greece out of the massacre.”

Protesters also chanted slogans such as “The people will provide a way out of the war, imperialism is not invincible,” according to broadcaster ERT.

The protest was attended by various associations and organisations.



On Saturday, people also gathered in London to protest against the US-Israeli actions.

During the protest supported by the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament group, people chanted slogans such as "Hands Off Iran!" and "No More War!"Across the United States, anti-war rallies erupted in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta. Demonstrators gathered outside the White House and in Times Square, calling for an end to Washington’s military involvement in the region.

Smaller cities such as Albany, Ellensburg, Chattanooga, Decorah, Gainesville, and Springfield were also scheduled to hold demonstrations, according to The Guardian.