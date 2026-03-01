Massive anti-war protests have taken place across Europe and the United States following joint US and Israel strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top security officials.
In Greece, demonstrators gathered outside the US Embassy in Athens on Sunday, waving Iranian flags and carrying a central banner reading: “They are wreaking havoc in the Middle East. Greece out of the massacre.”
Protesters also chanted slogans such as “The people will provide a way out of the war, imperialism is not invincible,” according to broadcaster ERT.
The protest was attended by various associations and organisations.
On Saturday, people also gathered in London to protest against the US-Israeli actions.
During the protest supported by the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament group, people chanted slogans such as "Hands Off Iran!" and "No More War!"Across the United States, anti-war rallies erupted in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta. Demonstrators gathered outside the White House and in Times Square, calling for an end to Washington’s military involvement in the region.
Smaller cities such as Albany, Ellensburg, Chattanooga, Decorah, Gainesville, and Springfield were also scheduled to hold demonstrations, according to The Guardian.
Organisers representing a coalition of left-wing groups—including the ANSWER Coalition, National Iranian American Council, American Muslims for Palestine, CodePink, the People’s Forum, Palestinian Youth Movement, Black Alliance for Peace, and the Democratic Socialists of America—condemned the strikes as “unprovoked and illegal,” warning that the attacks could trigger massive death and destruction.
They urged people across the US to reject military escalation and take to the streets to make their voices heard.
Since Saturday morning, Israel and the US have carried out strikes on multiple Iranian cities, killing the supreme leader and many other top security officials.
Iran, in response, launched drone and missile attacks on Israel and US assets in the region that prompted many Gulf states to shut their airspace.
Iranian authorities pledged revenge after confirmation of Khamenei's death, declared a 40-day mourning period and an interim council was named until a successor is chosen.