US military used Anthropic's Claude AI in Maduro abduction raid: report
Anthropic became the first known AI developer whose technology was used in a classified operation by the US Department of Defense.
(FILE) A spokesperson for Anthropic declined to comment on whether Claude was used in the operation / Reuters
20 hours ago

The US military used Anthropic’s AI model Claude during the operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The report, citing anonymous sources, stated that Claude was used via Anthropic’s partnership with Palantir Technologies, a contractor for US defence and federal law enforcement agencies.

Following the raid, an employee at Anthropic asked a counterpart at Palantir Technologies how Claude was used in the operation, according to the report.

Anthropic became the first known AI developer whose technology was used in a classified operation by the US Department of Defense, though it remains unclear how the tool, capable of tasks from analysing PDFs to guiding autonomous drones, was deployed.

A spokesperson for Anthropic declined to comment on whether Claude was used in the operation, said the report.

“Any use of Claude — whether in the private sector or across government — is required to comply with our Usage Policies, which govern how Claude can be deployed. We work closely with our partners to ensure compliance,” the spokesperson told the newspaper.

