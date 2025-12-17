Italy and France said they were not ready to back a trade agreement between the European Union and the ​South American trade bloc Mercosur, dealing a blow to hopes of finalising the deal in the ‌coming days.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had been expected to fly to Brazil at the end of this week to ‌sign the accord, reached a year ago after a quarter-century of talks with the bloc of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Germany, Spain and Nordic countries say the agreement will help exports hit by US tariffs and reduce dependence on China by providing access to minerals.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sided ⁠with French President Emmanuel Macron in calling ‌for a delay in approving the deal, which Poland and Hungary also oppose.

"The Italian government has always been clear in saying that the agreement must be beneficial for ‍all sectors and that it is therefore necessary to address, in particular, the concerns of our farmers," Meloni told the lower house of Italy's parliament on Wednesday.

She told lawmakers it would be "premature" to sign the deal before further measures to protect farmers ​were finalised, adding the deal needed adequate reciprocity guarantees for the agricultural sector.

Related TRT World - France leads push to delay EU Mercosur deal over farm protection fears

Demanding tougher safeguards