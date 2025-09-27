Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.
The two leaders exchanged views on cooperation between Türkiye and Spain and addressed the ongoing crisis in Gaza.
Erdogan emphasised that this year’s UN General Assembly session saw “meaningful steps” taken towards advancing a two-state solution for Palestine.
Praise for the Spanish stance
He warned, however, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “must be prevented from sabotaging peace,” stressing that Israel’s actions clearly demonstrate a lack of interest in a settlement.
The Turkish president underlined that Türkiye will continue working to end Israeli aggression in Gaza and ensure unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.
Erdogan also expressed appreciation for Sanchez’s stance on the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian initiative seeking to break the blockade on Gaza, noting that Türkiye is closely monitoring the situation.