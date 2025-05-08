A cricket match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being hosted in Dharamsala, in northern India, had to be cancelled midway when a total blackout was witnessed in various Indian cities after war sirens rang on Thursday.

India's cricket board has now suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) amid the rising tensions, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Across the border, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will move its remaining matches to the United Arab Emirates in the wake of Pakistan's ongoing conflict with India, the country's cricket board chief Mohsin Naqvi said.

Thursday's PSL match in Rawalpindi was postponed amid escalating hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours, and Naqvi said the decision to move the last eight games was made to ensure players avoid "possible reckless targeting".

IPL organisers had earlier said they are awaiting government advice before determining the fate of the remainder of the hugely popular Twenty20 tournament.

"The PCB has always stood by the position that politics and sports need to be kept apart," Naqvi, also Pakistan's interior minister, said in a statement.