Hillary Clinton accuses Trump administration of Epstein files 'cover-up'
US President Donald Trump says he has "nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein" in response to remarks by Hillary Clinton.
Hillary Clinton has accused the administration of US President Donald Trump of a "cover-up" over the Epstein files, the BBC has reported.

"Get the files out. They are slow-walking it," the former US secretary of state told the BBC in Berlin on Tuesday, where she attended the annual World Forum.

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.

The Clintons are to appear before the congressional committee. Former US president Bill Clinton will appear on February 27, and Hillary Clinton will appear the day before.

Bill Clinton - who was mentioned in the Epstein files - has met with Epstein but said he cut off contact two decades ago.

‘Nothing to hide’

"We will show up, but we think it would be better to have it in public," Hillary Clinton told the BBC.

"I just want it to be fair," she said. "I want everybody treated the same way."

"We have nothing to hide. We have called for the full release of these files repeatedly. We think sunlight is the best disinfectant."

When asked about Hillary Clinton's comments in the interview, Trump told the BBC he has nothing to hide.

"I've been exonerated. I had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. They went in hoping that they'd find it, and they found just the opposite," he said aboard Air Force One.

"They're getting pulled in. And that's their problem... Clinton and many other Democrats have been pulled in."

