Hillary Clinton has accused the administration of US President Donald Trump of a "cover-up" over the Epstein files, the BBC has reported.

"Get the files out. They are slow-walking it," the former US secretary of state told the BBC in Berlin on Tuesday, where she attended the annual World Forum.

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.

The Clintons are to appear before the congressional committee. Former US president Bill Clinton will appear on February 27, and Hillary Clinton will appear the day before.

Bill Clinton - who was mentioned in the Epstein files - has met with Epstein but said he cut off contact two decades ago.

‘Nothing to hide’