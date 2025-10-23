Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski has said that Israeli authorities are refusing to cooperate with a government investigation into the killing of Polish aid worker Damian Sobol in Gaza last year, a case that has strained ties between Warsaw and Tel Aviv.

Speaking to private broadcaster Radio Zet on Wednesday, Bartoszewski said the inquiry "has not moved forward" due to "a lack of support from the Israeli side."

"We are not able to determine more than we have now," he said. "There has been no cooperation from Israel, and the governments of several countries have experienced the same obstacles."

Sobol was one of seven aid workers killed on April 1, 2024, when Israeli forces struck a World Central Kitchen (WCK) convoy delivering food in central Gaza.

The others killed included citizens of the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and the United States, as well as a Palestinian driver.

The attack prompted widespread condemnation and rare public apologies from Israel. The Israeli military later said the strike was a "grave mistake" resulting from "misidentification" of the convoy and that several officers were dismissed or reprimanded following an internal inquiry.

However, humanitarian groups and several governments said Israel's internal process did not meet international accountability standards.

'Diplomatic confidentiality'