New vaccines are helping Ghana approach a long-sought goal of ending child deaths from malaria, demonstrating the potential of the shots to drive back a disease that kills nearly half a million young children every year in Africa, according to the international vaccine aid group Gavi and the country’s health service.

But aid cutbacks by the Trump administration and other wealthy governments could mean fewer children benefit on the continent where malaria hits hardest, Gavi told Reuters.

Ghana is among the countries that had already made significant progress reducing malaria mortality by scaling up interventions such as the distribution of bed nets treated with insecticides and improving access to both preventive drugs and prompt treatment.

Two new vaccines — one developed by British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L), the other by Oxford University and the Serum Institute of India - are helping close the remaining gap, said Dr Selorm Kutsoati, who heads Ghana’s immunisation programme.

“For me, the malaria vaccine is a gamechanger,” she told Reuters.

Gavi is currently the only organisation purchasing malaria shots for African nations. It anticipates it will be able to spend just over $800 million on the programme over the next five years - 28 percent less than the expected need - after falling $2.9 billion short of its overall funding goal for the period, according to internal estimates prepared for its board of directors in December, seen by Reuters.

An additional 19,000 lives could be lost as a result due to lower vaccination rates, the documents say. The estimate, which has not previously been reported, is based on modelling of the vaccines’ impact by researchers at Imperial College London and the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute.

“It is the gap between the promise and the need for the vaccine, and the resources we have to provide that,” Scott Gordon, who heads Gavi’s malaria programme, told Reuters.

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy announced in June that Washington would no longer support Gavi, part of sweeping cuts to foreign aid that President Donald Trump says do not align with his “America First” agenda. The United States was previously one of the group’s top donors, contributing some $1.3 billion between 2020 and 2024.

The US "remains committed to working with global partners to combat malaria," a Department of Health and Human Services official told Reuters.

But the Trump administration will not disburse funds to Gavi unless it starts phasing out vaccines containing the mercury-based preservative thimerosal from its portfolio, the official said. Anti-vaccine groups have linked thimerosal to autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders, despite multiple studies showing no related safety issues.

Gavi confirmed the request and said the group remained in contact with the US government on the subject. Any decision related to its portfolio would be "guided by scientific consensus," it said.

Other donors have also been scaling back support. Britain, Gavi’s biggest donor, has pledged 1.25 billion pounds ($1.72 billion) over the next five years, more than 20 percent less than for 2020-25.

Britain's international development minister, Jenny Chapman, said the country remains committed to supporting Gavi's work because it saves lives.

A mother decides: ‘I have to go for the vaccine’

Some major global organisations initially doubted the potential of the two vaccines now being rolled out in 24 African countries with help from Gavi.

Based on clinical trials, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates they reduce malaria cases by over 50 percent during the first year after three shots are administered, an efficacy rate lower than many commonly used childhood shots. A fourth dose is required before a child turns two to maintain protection.

Supporters of the vaccines point to the success in Ghana, saying even a partially effective shot has translated into many lives saved.

“In real-world settings, we're seeing significant impact," Gavi’s Gordon said.

Confirmed deaths among children under the age of five have dropped nearly 86 percent in Ghana, from 245 in 2018, the year before GSK’s vaccine was introduced in select districts, to 35 in 2024, according to government figures. A decade ago, nearly 1,000 children in that age group died each year, Kutsoati said.

Malaria infections have also declined, from roughly 6.7 million in 2018 to 5.3 million in 2024, around a fifth of which were among children under five, Ghana’s figures show.

The actual numbers are likely to be higher, as many malaria cases do not get diagnosed, and deaths that occur at home often go unreported, said Dorothy Achu, the WHO’s team lead for malaria in Africa. There can also be inconsistent reporting by some health facilities.

But Achu agreed the combination of strategies used in Ghana resulted in a “significant reduction in malaria deaths”, adding the WHO is using the country’s figures to update its estimates.

Esther Kolan, a 31-year-old clothing trader, did not need much persuading to get her 1-year-old son Phenehas Gyngyi Jr vaccinated last summer at the Mother and Child Hospital in the southern town of Kasoa.

Her brother died of malaria just before his 15th birthday. A daughter was hospitalised twice with the disease before she turned three.