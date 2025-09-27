Al Mawasi, Gaza - In the sandy hills of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Mohammed Abu Younes mutters angrily as he carries drinking water in plastic jugs to his displaced family.

The 39-year-old former elementary school teacher finds the very idea infuriating and absurd: when and where do Palestinians have the time and inclination to listen to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the UN on Friday?

The Israeli military claimed they broadcast Netanyahu's address through loudspeakers in Gaza, drawing widespread criticism from Palestinians living through a two-year-long genocidal war that has killed more than 65,000 people in the besieged enclave.



Despite Israeli claims, Gaza residents interviewed by TRT World said they heard nothing, only the constant hum of drones, shelling, and the roar of tanks. To many Palestinians, the attempt was not only futile but insulting, an act of psychological warfare divorced from their reality.

In New York, Netanyahu delivered his speech to an almost empty hall after delegates from many countries walked out in protest against the Gaza genocide.

"We've been unable to meet our most basic living needs since our latest displacement five months ago," Abu Younes tells TRT World. "We have neither time to listen nor the mental state to endure more lies and nonsense."

His 35-year-old wife and their four children—aged between 11 and 4—waited three hours that day for a water truck to arrive at their camp north of Khan Younis. Less than 1.5 kilometres away, Israeli tanks rumble, but no voice reached them.

"Palestinians are exhausted to the point where they cannot think about anything other than surviving death and moving from one place to another," he adds.



His sentiments reflect a broader reality across Gaza, where the struggle for water, shelter, and safety overshadows political messaging.

On Gaza's coastal road, Mohammed al-Aqqad sits beside his small stall selling cans of tahini, sugar, and salt.

The 49-year-old father of seven accidentally heard fragments of Netanyahu's speech while searching for news on his mobile radio, recognising the speaker only through what he calls "the magnitude of lies and arrogance he spoke with, indifferent to his genocide of an entire people in Gaza".

Al-Aqqad, displaced for the sixth time since mid-May from eastern Khan Younis, says Gaza residents have lost hope in all political speeches and positions that have failed to stop the genocide approaching its third year.

Daily struggles override political theatre

The contrast between Netanyahu's attempt at direct communication and Gaza's harsh reality becomes stark when examining residents' daily concerns.

Abu Musab, a 63-year-old grandfather carrying his grandchild while searching for water, interrupts conversations about Netanyahu's speech with exasperated sarcasm.



"We can't find a cup of water, we can't find a bathroom, we can't find a place for a tent. Who is Netanyahu and whose speech?" he says.

"You talk about Netanyahu's speech—what speech will return to us the Gaza that this criminal and his army erased?" he adds, describing the Israeli broadcast as a "disgusting initiative” of a “demented state with insane leadership".

Palestinian analysts described Netanyahu’s loudspeaker gambit as “megalomania” and “failed showmanship,” an effort to manufacture an audience after being abandoned on the world stage.

"Undoubtedly, Netanyahu suffers from megalomania and carries a psychopathic personality. He will remain ostracised and a war criminal forever. Some may see this behaviour as insane, but he wants to establish his narrative and justify the genocide war before the world under the pretext of his prisoners in Gaza," author Sami al-Ansi posted on social media.