Trump says US to 'quadruple' weapons production as Iran exhausts US-Israeli defence systems
Major US defence companies agree to quadruple production of advanced weapons, says President Donald Trump on seventh day of US-Israel war against Iran.
US struck more than 3,000 sites during the first week of the war, says US. / Reuters
19 hours ago

US President Donald Trump has stated that major American defence companies have agreed to quadruple production of advanced weapons as the conflict with Iran enters its seventh day.

Iran has been targeting US bases across the Middle East and employing saturation attacks to overwhelm US-Israeli missile defence systems such as Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Patriot batteries, causing doubts over the long-term sustainability of US-Israel interceptor supplies.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump said "the largest US Defense Manufacturing Companies" had agreed to expand production of what he called "Exquisite Class" weaponry.

The term refers to advanced, high-precision military hardware.

"We just concluded a very good meeting with the largest US Defense Manufacturing Companies where we discussed Production and Production Schedules," Trump wrote.

"They have agreed to quadruple Production of the 'Exquisite Class' Weaponry in that we want to reach, as rapidly as possible, the highest levels of quantity."

Trump said expansion of production had begun three months before the meeting.

"Plants and Production of many of these Weapons are already under way," he said.

The president also said the United States currently has what he described as a large supply of other types of weapons.

"We have a virtually unlimited supply of Medium and Upper Medium Grade Munitions, which we are using, as an example, in Iran, and recently used in Venezuela," Trump wrote.

He added that orders for these types of weapons have also been increased.

According to Trump, executives from several major defence companies attended the meeting.

They included the chief executives of BAE Systems, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, L3Harris Missile Solutions, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon.

Trump said another meeting with the defence executives had been scheduled in two months.

He also said several US states were competing to host new weapons production plants.

"States all over the country are bidding for these new plants," he wrote.

