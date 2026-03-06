US President Donald Trump has stated that major American defence companies have agreed to quadruple production of advanced weapons as the conflict with Iran enters its seventh day.

Iran has been targeting US bases across the Middle East and employing saturation attacks to overwhelm US-Israeli missile defence systems such as Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Patriot batteries, causing doubts over the long-term sustainability of US-Israel interceptor supplies.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump said "the largest US Defense Manufacturing Companies" had agreed to expand production of what he called "Exquisite Class" weaponry.

The term refers to advanced, high-precision military hardware.

"We just concluded a very good meeting with the largest US Defense Manufacturing Companies where we discussed Production and Production Schedules," Trump wrote.

"They have agreed to quadruple Production of the 'Exquisite Class' Weaponry in that we want to reach, as rapidly as possible, the highest levels of quantity."

Trump said expansion of production had begun three months before the meeting.

"Plants and Production of many of these Weapons are already under way," he said.

The president also said the United States currently has what he described as a large supply of other types of weapons.