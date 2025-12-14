At least 21 people were killed in flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Morocco's Atlantic coastal province of Safi, 330 kilometres (205 miles) south of Rabat, Moroccan authorities have said.

The floods also injured 32 people on Sunday, and most of them have left the hospital, authorities said in a statement.

One hour of heavy rain was enough to flood homes and shops in the old town of Safi, sweep away cars and cut many roads in Safi and its surroundings, as rescue efforts continue, they said.