CLIMATE
1 min read
Flash floods kill at least 21 people in Morocco's Safi
Morocco is experiencing heavy rain and snowfall in the Atlas mountains, following seven years of drought that emptied some of its main reservoirs.
Flash floods kill at least 21 people in Morocco's Safi
Torrential rains have caused heavy flooding and damage to property throughout the southern coastal region of Morocco, October 31, 2012 [FILE]. / Reuters
December 14, 2025

At least 21 people were killed in flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Morocco's Atlantic coastal province of Safi, 330 kilometres (205 miles) south of Rabat, Moroccan authorities have said.

The floods also injured 32 people on Sunday, and most of them have left the hospital, authorities said in a statement.

One hour of heavy rain was enough to flood homes and shops in the old town of Safi, sweep away cars and cut many roads in Safi and its surroundings, as rescue efforts continue, they said.

RECOMMENDED

Morocco is experiencing heavy rain and snowfall in the Atlas mountains, following seven years of drought that emptied some of its main reservoirs.

RelatedTRT World - Rare rainfall brings life to Morocco’s parched desert lakes
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Multiple deaths reported as historic winter storm batters US, grounds flights and cuts power
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
'Extreme cold': Winter storm set to batter vast swath of United States
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Heavy snow triggers 100-vehicle pileup, blocking interstate in Michigan
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Tracked turtle Tuba stays close to Türkiye’s Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean coasts
UK records hottest year ever in 2025: Met Office
Snowstorms leave people stranded across northern Iraq’s rugged mountain routes
Hundreds sue Japan government over ‘unconstitutional’ climate inaction
New Delhi chokes as toxic smog hits hazardous levels
Evacuation orders imminent as northwestern US braces for catastrophic floods
US agency wipes climate crisis facts from website: report
Bushfires sweep through eastern Australia, destroying homes and forcing evacuations
Indonesia reels as floods and hunger ravage remote Sumatran communities
Sri Lanka cyclone survivors too fearful to return home, trapped in relief centres
Arab region warming twice as quickly as global average after record-hot 2024, WMO warns
Race to get aid to Asia flood survivors as toll nears 1,200