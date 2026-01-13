WORLD
2 min read
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
Peace committees are local groups that assist security forces in maintaining peace and opposing terror activities.
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
File: Funeral of Pakistani soldier killed in border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan. / Reuters
January 13, 2026

At least four members of a local peace committee were killed in a suspected terrorist attack in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Bannu district when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a vehicle in the Gulbadin Landi Dak area, a police official at the Bannu district police control room told Anadolu by phone.

“Four people travelling in the car were killed in the attack,” the official said, adding that two of the victims were identified as a father and son.

The official said the attack appeared to be a terror attack in nature, noting that peace committee members in the area have been targeted repeatedly in the past by terrorists.

Peace committees are local groups that assist security forces in maintaining peace and opposing terrorism.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the assault.

“Cowardly acts of militants cannot shake the nation’s firm resolve against terrorism. The nation stands united to defeat the evil designs of these militants,” Naqvi said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

The attack comes amid a surge in violence in the region.

On Monday, at least seven policemen, including an officer, were killed in two separate bomb explosions in the Tank and Lakki Marwat districts near Bannu.

Last November, at least seven peace committee members were killed in Bannu when their office was attacked in a similar incident.

Terror attacks have surged in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since the US-led withdrawal and the Taliban’s return, largely led by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

TTP is an umbrella of several terror groups.

According to Pakistani military officials, more than 500 people, including over 311 soldiers, were killed in attacks, largely carried out by the TTP, last year.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistani forces kill all five TTP terrorists behind military college attack: official
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025