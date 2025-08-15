TRT has captured exclusive aerial images revealing the scale of destruction in Gaza amid a brutal Israeli military assault ongoing since October 2023.

Reporter Mucahit Aydemir and cameraman Osman Eken documented scenes during a Jordanian aid air drop, revealing Gaza flattened beyond recognition, amid an Israeli assault from the air, land, and sea that has killed tens of thousands and reduced entire neighborhoods to rubble.

Figures from local health authorities indicate that since October 7, 2023, at least 61,776 Palestinians have been killed and 154,906 others wounded in Israeli strikes. Thousands more are believed to remain buried beneath collapsed buildings.

The humanitarian toll has been compounded by a months-long blockade that severely limits the entry of food, water, medicine and other essentials.

Aid agencies warn of famine-like conditions, with at least 239 deaths from starvation reported so far, including at least 106 children. In the past 24 hours alone, five more people — four of them children — have died from hunger.

According to the UN and humanitarian groups, 88 percent of Gaza's infrastructure has been destroyed.