A Palestinian woman died on Saturday from wounds sustained during an Israeli attack in southern Gaza, while Israeli forces' artillery also shelled areas east of Khan Younis and carried out demolition operations, according to local sources.

A medical source told Anadolu that the woman succumbed to her injuries she sustained days earlier when the Israeli army opened fire from a vehicle on tents housing displaced people southwest of Khan Younis.

Israeli forces carried out a large-scale demolition in the southeastern part of the city, alongside artillery shelling targeting eastern areas of Khan Younis, witnesses said.

The developments come amid ongoing Israeli violations of a ceasefire in effect since October 10 2025.