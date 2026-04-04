A Palestinian woman died on Saturday from wounds sustained during an Israeli attack in southern Gaza, while Israeli forces' artillery also shelled areas east of Khan Younis and carried out demolition operations, according to local sources.
A medical source told Anadolu that the woman succumbed to her injuries she sustained days earlier when the Israeli army opened fire from a vehicle on tents housing displaced people southwest of Khan Younis.
Israeli forces carried out a large-scale demolition in the southeastern part of the city, alongside artillery shelling targeting eastern areas of Khan Younis, witnesses said.
The developments come amid ongoing Israeli violations of a ceasefire in effect since October 10 2025.
These breaches have resulted in the deaths of 713 Palestinians and injuries to 1,940 others since the agreement took effect.
Israel launched its genocide in Gaza in October 2023 that lasted two years, killing more than 72,000 people and injuring over 172,000 while causing widespread destruction affecting around 90 percent of the territory’s infrastructure.