In today’s “dangerous” world, Europe must take responsibility for its own security and reduce external dependencies, the European Commission president has said.

Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday ahead of a European Council meeting on Thursday and Friday, Ursula von der Leyen described today's international environment as "dangerous and transactional," marked by wars and rising geopolitical competition.

"The reality of this world means we Europeans must defend ourselves and we must depend on ourselves," she said, stressing that Europe can no longer afford to rely on "outdated assumptions" about global stability.

She added that Europe "cannot afford to let the worldviews define us," noting that although the US national security strategy correctly points out Europe's declining share of global GDP, the United States is "on the same path."

Von der Leyen argued that the EU has already made significant progress on independence, particularly in the energy sector, noting that under the REPowerEU plan, Russian gas imports have fallen from 45 percent at the start of the war in Ukraine to 13 percent, coal imports have dropped to zero, and crude oil imports from Russia have declined from 26 percent to 2 percent.

"Europe's era of independence must be unstoppable," she added.