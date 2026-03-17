The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear cases challenging the Trump administration’s bid to end temporary protections for migrants from countries like Haiti and Syria, which plaintiffs say could force returns to unsafe conditions.

The justices on Monday declined to immediately lift protections for hundreds of thousands of people, allowing them to continue living and working legally in the US for now.

The court has previously sided with the Trump administration, allowing the termination of similar protections for about 600,000 Venezuelans during ongoing legal challenges, exposing them to possible deportation.

The Trump administration filed emergency appeals after lower courts blocked the immediate termination of temporary protected status for about 350,000 Haitians and 6,000 Syrians.